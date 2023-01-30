Tinubu Receives Delegation From The European Union

Tinubu accompanied by Fayemi and Nuhu Ribadu received a delegation from the European Union Election Observer Mission led by the Chief Observer, Mr Barry Andrews at his residence earlier this morning to discuss the 2023 election

