Tinubu/Shettima Group Shifts Akwa Ibom Rally As CPC Chair Resigns

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally for Tinubu/Shettima ticket billed for Thursday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, has been shifted to January 30, 2023.

Although what compelled the postponement could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, LEADERSHIP gathered it may not be unconnected with the sudden resignation of Senator Nelson Effiong, of his appointment as the chairman, Central Planning Committee (CPC) of the event.

However, a replacement has been announced by the CPC secretary, Hon Uwem Udoma, a former deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly, saying Obong Nsima Ekere, a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has been named in his stead, with the mandate to effectively prepare the ground for the big rally.

Addressing journalists, Udoma urged supporters to remain calm and resolute in their support for the party, assuring that APC was on course to victory at the February polls.

He said, “This is to inform all APC members in Akwa Ibom State and the general public, that the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Rally for Akwa Ibom State, earlier scheduled to hold on Thursday, January 12th 2023, at the Unity Park, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo, has been postponed to Monday, January 30th, 2023.

“The president and commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari will be attending the Akwa Ibom rally.” He added that the CPC was still tinkering on the new venue for the rally.”

“The CPC, therefore, urges all APC candidates, their campaign councils, supporters and party members across the 31 local government areas in the state to redouble their efforts at mobilising the party faithful for the rally,” he added



