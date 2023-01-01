The Presidential candidate of the All progressives Congress APC, ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU performs Umrah also know as Lesser Hajj today in Saudi Arabia. He was joined by supporters who prayed for his success in the coming election.
Tinubu Travels To Saudi Arabia For Lesser Hajj
