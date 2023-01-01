Tinubu Travels To Saudi Arabia For Lesser Hajj

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The Presidential candidate of the All progressives Congress APC, ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU performs Umrah also know as Lesser Hajj today in Saudi Arabia. He was joined by supporters who prayed for his success in the coming election.
Watch the video here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tU7db3sXvis

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: