The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has promised to make Nigeria better for the younger generation.

He also vowed to transform the education sector and ensure that Nigerian students receive a sound education and graduate as and when due.

Tinubu spoke in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, during his presidential rally and governorship campaign kickoff on Tuesday.

He solicited the votes of the residents of the state in the forthcoming elections.

The APC presidential candidate also called on the immediate past Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Chief Uche Oga, to stop all court cases against the governorship candidate of the party, Chief Ikechi Emenike.

He said, “We are politicians; I am calling on Uche Oga to come home and let us settle the matter in our living room.

“There is no need to bring another party who is neutral to a family issue that we can settle ourselves.

“To you students, who are here, I appreciate your efforts today; you will not spend eight years pursuing a four-year course again.

“I pray that God will give you the encouragement to go to the polls on Election Day and vote for APC.”

Emenike said the party will win the presidential, governorship, national and state assembly elections 100 per cent.

He reiterated that Abia has suffered underdevelopment and needs to be rescued before it can be developed again.

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, called on party members in the state to work hard to reconcile to win the election.

The APC chairman, Kingsley Ononogbu, called on the people of the South-East not to repeat the mistake of the past by playing regional politics.

Source: https://punchng.com/Tinubu-vows-to-end-strike-in-varsities

