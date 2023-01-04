Tinubu Waves At Supporters Ahead Kano State Mega Rally (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Op_CuRHS31Y

APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu waves at supporters as his convoy leaves the Government House for Sanni Abacha Stadium, the venue of the mega rally in Kano State.

