‘Traveling To Meet My Girlfriend In UK’

Hello, please I need to know how to go about going to UK as my girlfriend schools & work there.

I work in a reputable company in Nigeria but also having plans to Japa soon. We are actually planning of me going soon so I can work full time while she schools & work. Please I need una help oooo, cos my babe dey talk say if I dey with her, life go dey more easy over there.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related