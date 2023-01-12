Hello, please I need to know how to go about going to UK as my girlfriend schools & work there.
I work in a reputable company in Nigeria but also having plans to Japa soon. We are actually planning of me going soon so I can work full time while she schools & work. Please I need una help oooo, cos my babe dey talk say if I dey with her, life go dey more easy over there.
‘Traveling To Meet My Girlfriend In UK’
