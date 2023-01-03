Twitter User Says Asake’s Baggy Trouser Can Make 45 Skirts For Ayra Starr (Pix)

Mavin artist, Ayra Starr, is known for her fashion choices as well as her music. Her penchant for revealing dresses, especially mini skirts has continued to make headlines.

Rave of the moment, Asake, has been giving hits back-to-back. While he has grown a huge following across the world, many people can’t help but notice his eccentric sense of fashion style.

The deadlock singer is known for his love of baggy pants. If he’s not in floor-length oversized denim pants, he is rocking plain-coloured pants.

Twitter user, @MkoBlackDiamond, posted a photo of the singer from one of his concerts. In the photo, Asake is seen dressed in a white single and black baggy pants.

Sharing the photo, the tweep hilariously captioned:

“Ayra Starr fit use this Asake trousers sew like 45 skirts.”

Mavin artist, Ayra Starr, is also known for her fashion choices as well as her music. Her penchant for revealing dresses, especially mini skirts has continued to make headlines.

When she is thrilling fans with new hit songs, she is triggering critics with photos of herself in micro-mini skirts.

Ayra Starr fit use this Asake trousers sew like 45 skirts



