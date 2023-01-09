United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced that Nigerians can now get the new Naira notes at its Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) across the country.

In a message to its customers on Sunday, the financial institution stressed that the withdrawal limit via this channel is N100,000.

Recall that at the weekend, there were reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directed commercial banks in the country to stop giving the redesigned notes to customers via other-the-counter (OTC) but through ATMs.

The National Assembly and many Nigerians had urged the central bank to extend the date by three or six months to allow people with the old N200, N500 and N1,000, especially in the rural areas, to have enough time to exchange them with the redesigned currency notes.

“We are happy to inform you that the newly redesigned naira notes are now available at all UBA ATMs nationwide.

“Please note that the maximum daily cash withdrawal limit for these notes at our ATMs is N100,000,” a part of the message from UBA obtained by this newspaper disclosed.



Source: https://nairametrics.com/2023/01/09/uba-announces-availability-of-new-naira-notes-at-atms/

