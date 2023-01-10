Uchenna Kanu Scores A Hat-Trick And Provides An Assist As Tigres Beats Atlas 6 – 0

Tigres UANL began the defense of its title in Liga MX Femenil with a 6-0 win against Atlas [Video]

Liga MX Femenil began on Friday when Guadalajara thrashed Pumas UNAM 5-1 and Pachuca beat Querétaro 1-0

By: Miguel Rapetti Updated 09 Jan 2023, 23:54 pm EST

The Tigres UANL, defending champions, were confirmed on Monday as favorites for the Clausura title in the Liga MX Femenil, by thrashing Atlas 6-0 at the end of the first day.

Nigeria’s Uchenna Kanu, with three goals, American Mia Fischel, with two, and Jacqueline Ovalle scored for the winners.

In the 6′ minute Fischel accepted a service from Ovalle and put the 1-0, advantage extended in the 31st with a forehand from Fischel after a service from Natalia Villarreal.

In the second half Tigres increased the lead controversially, with a goal from Kanu, after goalkeeper Ana Gabriela Paz collided with an attacker and was left on the floor, without the referee stopping the game.

Kanu took advantage of a rebound from the goalkeeper and with a header put the 4-0, in the 59; in the 75 Ovalle made a long-distance goal and in the 92 Kanu also scored through the air to reach Alicia Cervantes in the lead of the scorers.

In Monday’s other matches, Argentina’s Ruth Bravo and Daniela Calderon scored a goal each to give Leon a 2-0 win over Necaxa, Tijuana defeated Toluca 1-0 and Santos Laguna beat San Luis 2-0.



Highlights.

