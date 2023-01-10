UNICEF Volunteer Job: Please Share Your Experience

Hello nairalanders so last year October I applied for volunteer job with UNICEF /NPC and after the screening we were selected for the job.

We were told that we would be given transport fare and data

The job the description was to go in the villages and register children from five years and below for free birth certificate

We started the job with much passion and enthusiasm even when the transport they promise us was no where to be found

Now my bone of contention is since last year we finish the job no payment has been made to us I wonder if it’s like this every where please if you have any experience please let us know we are really feeling bad as we all spent money

