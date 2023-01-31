UNILAG Rewards Honest And Efficient Staff With Accelerated Promotion (Photo)

The Governing Council of the University of Lagos has approved the accelerated promotion of Mr. Joshua Aye Onuh, a Senior Security Officer, as reward for his efficiency, honesty, and loyalty.

The decision was made at the meeting of the Council held on Monday, January 16, 2023, when it received and approved the recommendation of the Senate Committee on the Alleged Theft of Diesel by some staff of the Works and Physical Planning Department.

The Senate Committee found Mr. Onuh to have displayed a high sense of responsibility in discharging his duty on Monday, July 22, 2019. On that day, his eagle-eyed doggedness was instrumental to exposing an operation to steal twenty-two thousand (22,000) litres of diesel from the University.

In recognition of his outstanding performance at his duty, the Governing Council approved the Accelerated Promotion of Mr. Joshua Aye Onuh from Senior Security Officer to Principal Security Officer.

On behalf of the Governing Council, Senate, Management, Staff, and Students of the University of Lagos, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, FAS, congratulates Mr. Joshua Aye Onuh on his well-deserved elevation and wishes him more successes in life.

