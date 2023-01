https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eM8qUTNBRkA

Suspected armed separatists have this evening attacked the Ebubeagu facility at Uli, Ihiala LGA, Anambra state.

The gunmen stormed the facility and were able to gain access within, setting fire to the buildings and vehicles of the Southeast security outfit.

The outfit and separatists in the region have had a running battle since its inception, with the security body linked with numerous extrajudicial killings and attacks on civilians.

