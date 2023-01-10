Upgrading Your Woman, A Threat Or A Fortune?

I saw this post on Facebook, guys what’s your honest opinion?

One of my senior friend met his wife in the 1990s as a typist working in a business centre near a court. He was smitten by her and promised to upgrade her.

He is a lawyer, he married her and trained her in school to become a lawyer too. She was called to bar, he got her a job in the court and she became a Legal Assistant at Judiciary.

His aim was for her to become a judge or magistrate. Presently, she is a Chief Registrar, she would have been among the judges appointed by Governor Wike except that she was originally from Akwa Ibom.

My senior friend have on many occasions travelled to the UK, USA, Germany and Hong-Kong. He never thought of divorcing the wife or abandoning his family. They have 4 children together.

Few years back, he decided for the first time to travel with the wife. The wife’s sister has been living in the USA. He trained the wife’s sister too, she met her husband who took her to the USA while living in his house in Port Harcourt.

The USA Embassy usually give 2 years Tourist Visa to first timers. So his wife got 2 years. While they were in the USA it was decided that the wife stayed back and give birth to their last child whom she was pregnant with.

My senior friend came back to Nigeria, few months after she gave birth and was expected back. A lawyer from FIDA (Women’s Lawyers Association in Nigeria) served my friend a Divorce Petition.

He was heartbroken. He still loved his wife, but she said she wanted to stay back and was no longer interested in the marriage.

At the end of the day my senior friend was able to use her family and some of their mutual friend to talk to her. He promised to have a joint bank account with her and do all other conditions she stated, including another marriage at the registry.

She came back. He stole her passport. He decided within himself never ever to let her travel again. They celebrated their 25th anniversary recently. They were so happy in church, she bought him an expensive wristwatch, while he bought her a car. They have not done the marriage at the registry.

During his birthday last year, she surprised him with a trip to Transcorp Hotel, Abuja. She loves the husband, but if he allowed her to travel to UK or Canada today, she will begin to see a world better than what she has and she will forget her love for him and wish to have something better than him.

My friend has decided that he will make sure she doesn’t become a judge. He wants his daughter, who was recently called to the bar to go into the judiciary, and he will pursue for her to become a judge in place of her mother.

He has learned his lesson, but the wife doesn’t know this. The wife is not a bad person. She was being a wvmån. It is a biological trait in them.

Don’t wait till it happens to you before you learn.

Go to many families in Anambra and Abiriba whose children flooded overseas in the late 1990s to 2000s; I make bold to say that 70% the mothers who went for Omogwu never came back to their husband. They abandoned their younger children, the family, and their husband and stayed back.

If you genuinely love your wvmån, do not upgrade her to a better life that she has never been accustomed to, you will regret it bitterIy. Build your wvmån but keep her below you.

Seun, RoyalRoy

