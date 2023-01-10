Video Footage Captures Robbers Operating In Broad Day Light In Benin (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Video footage captures arm robbers operating in broad day light in Benin city

Source;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CnO8jOppgmw/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sx-2epPMmog

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: