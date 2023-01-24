Vote For A President That Will Sustain The Legacies Of Buhari – Shettima (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqAk2xp07EQ

The All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate Kashim Shettima has urged Nigerians to vote for a President that will follow in the footsteps of Buhari.

He said: “I will urge you all to vote for the one that would sustain the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari; for someone who has the integrity, the character, and the skillsets to catapult this nation to a higher pedestal.”

Source- https://www.channelstv.com/2023/01/23/lagos-was-a-super-slum-until-tinubu-became-governor-says-shettima/

