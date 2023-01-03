Ward To Ward Campaign For Tinubu & Other APC Candidates In Nasarawa LG, Kano (Photos)

Ward to Ward for Campaign turned Mini Rally for Tinubu and all APC candidates in Nassarawa LG, Kano State in his hometown…. Different structures mobilising for Tinubu across the country.

https://twitter.com/kc_journalist/status/1610201776237711363

