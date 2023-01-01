We didn’t kidnap female soldier, IPOB replies Army

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reacted to the allegations by the Nigerian Army that its members kidnapped a female soldier, Lt P.P Johnson in Enugu on Monday.

According to NA on Friday, IPOB and its militia wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) abducted Lt Johnson on Boxing Day while visiting her grandmother in Imo state.

The army, in a statement, by its Director of Public Relations, Gen Onyema Nwachukwu vowed that no stone would be left unturned until the female officer is found.It should, therefore, be crystal clear to those who are still in doubt of the true status of these groups, that IPOB/ESN are terrorists and do not deserve the support of anyone, particularly the good people of South East Nigeria,” the Army said.

Reacting, in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful on Friday, IPOB said it was not responsible for the kidnapping of Lt Johnson.

“Nigeria Army has again started building up another lie against innocent IPOB that IPOB captured an Army Lt in Enugu,” IPOB said.

“IPOB is not responsible for the abduction of this Army woman and IPOB is not unknown gunmen and can never be. We are advising the Nigerian Army to arrest those responsible for this heinous crime against the woman,” it added.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/12/we-arent-behind-female-soldiers-abduction-ipob-replies-army/amp/

