As we all know 2023 has just began today being the first day in the month of January 2023.

For me I have decided to stop being a Gamble addict. I think I have lost a lot of money by chasing money through this means.

I keep on betting and losing money, which is one of the reason I drank garri this Christmas because I used the money I was supposed to spend on myself for Christmas to play Betting. Chaiiii

What is it for you guys?

