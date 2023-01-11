Here Is What Different Berets Mean In The Nigerian Air Force



In this write up, I am going to educate you about what different color of berets mean in the Nigerian Air Force.

1. Dark Green Beret

This beret is worn by combat system officer.

A Combat System Officer (CSO) is a flight member of an aircrew in the Nigerian Air Force and is the mission Commander in many multi-crew aircraft.

2. Light Red Beret

Light red beret is usually worn by Air Force Police. An Air Force Police are the civilian uniformed police service of the Nigerian Department of Air Force, responsible for the force protection of assets and all aspects of law enforcement of on Nigerian Air Force.

3.Dark Red Beret.

This beret is exclusively used by Medical Air Officers. Doctors in the Air Force are able to provide the highest quality care to their patients by staying on top of the latest innovations in the medical field. They are provide health care Air Officers’ families and others legible to benefit from this care in the Air Force community.

4. Dark Blue Beret.

Air Defense Artillery usually use dark blue beret. As an Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Officer, you will lead the air defense artillery branch at all levels of command. You are also expected to manage modern complicated military computers on complex networks, communications equipment systems and radars in order to provide warning, detection, and protection for armed forces from aerial attack, missile attack, and aerial surveillance.

5. Black Beret.

Black beret is used by medical officer in the Force. As a Medical Air Officer, your diverse career path may see you managing engineering projects, designing repairs or modifications, investigating component failures or leading maintenance teams on an operational squadron.

6. White beret.

White beret is worn by Air Provost in the Nigerian Air Force. Air Provost duties are policing majorly within the armed forces of a country, as against gendermerie duties in the civilian population.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related