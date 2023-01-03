‘What I Saw At The Mall On 1st January’

So there was no service yesterday due to the cross over night….

So, I had enough rest, woke up, did my laundries, ate something nice before taking a time out to the Mall.

The mall was overcrowded, then I saw a whole lot halfly naked ladies, but the surprising thing was, most them came with their babies, kids and with either their husbands, BFs or baby daddies.

Meaning most of thess halfly dressed ladies are married /Single mothers…

I also notice the influx of teenage girls on shorties accompanied by guys who looked way older.

Here are my conclusions.

1. Guys are the reason why we have alot of babymamas and single mothers.

2., Olosho no go dey, if guys no dey patronize them.

3. 98% of guys Simps

