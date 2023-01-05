[b][/b]hey guys,
Although, we know that “life goes on ” as they say, but some life challenges doesn’t seems go with these rules,or let’s say it does, but after some hurdles,
So, let’s share our experiences as a 3rd class graduate.
………….
Mine is a little bit funny cos after one or two interviews with stories that touches, I think life is about to end,
Although, still in search for job WITH ZERO HOPE but I STILL thank God for his plans for my life.
What Is Your Experience As A 3rd Class Graduate?
