‘What My 7-Year-Old Nephew Did To A 3-Year-Old Girl’

3 of my sisters children live with my mom. I’m the one in charge of their school cus their parents don’t live in the same city. So I found out the last one which is about 7 years Fingered my neighbors daughter of about 3 years. The father of the girl who’s a good friend of mine told me.

He said it had happened twice, first about 3 months ago and again before Christmas.

He said after his daughter told him the first time he warned the boy but the boy did it again. I asked my mom and she mom said it’s a lie that the boy can’t do anything like that, I even later find out that my mom told the little boy to stop greeting the man.

So I took the 3 of them to my house for holiday and after I heard the issue I promised the girls father that I would find out the truth, he told me that the boy is very smart but we need to be careful with him. And the reason he didn’t take the issue very far Is because of me and I apologized to him and told him I would deal with the issue.

When we got to my house, I bought cane and I flogged the boy, at first he denied it but later confessed that he did it, that it was another boy (of about 20 years that showed him how to do it) that the boy even fingered his anus twice. I severely punished him and he promised not to do it again

Now the issue is that I don’t feel like letting the boy going back to stay with my mom cus the other ones are saying it’s my mom is one of the people spoiling the boy cus he’s her favorite grandchild. I’m thinking of taking the boy from my mom and have in stay with Me and my wife but my wife thinks he’s too small (he’s just 7) she said we should wait till a bit older and we should take one of the other ones who are older.

But I feel a little boy having gone through something like this needs to be straightened out now before it’s too late and I also don’t want to make it an issue with my wife.

I’m scared that if the boy grows up and becomes something else knowing that I could do something when he was little, I will feel very bad because that’s how them bobrisky take start

