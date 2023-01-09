‘What My Wife Did Yesterday That Made Me Realize She’s Special’

There’s a lady in my street that’s always talking about how her husband is always buying her new hair and new things (I actually think she wants to make my wife jealous) so yesterday both of them were gisting and my wife got an sms alert (from mtn), she saw the text and said “wow baby u sent me money, thanks so much” the lady was like “God when, see love”

I remembered she always tries to intimidate my wife with her story of her husband buying this and that, a lot of women will probably tell her she’s lucky and wish it was them but not my wife

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related