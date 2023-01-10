“What Should I Do About This Lady I Want To Marry?’

I am dating a lady, and we are about to get married. She’s already carrying my baby.

I have taken her to my parents. I have never taken a lady to my parents before. I have seen her parents too, and have communicated my intention to marry their daughter.

The only thing holding me now is to get things in order before paying her dowry.

The main problem now is that we keep having issues, coz, she’s always making calls with her exs. i have confronted her on Several occasions, we have had fights, physical fights as well.

She told me she dont have the guts to tell them to stop calling her. She can only keep playing them till they walk away.

I told her i dont have that Luxury of patience. She has to choose between me and her exs.

Now, the issue is that she’s pregnant and I have already taken her to my parents, they all like her.

I would have broken up if not because of the pregnancy. Coz, I wouldn’t want to leave her with the pregnancy like that. To make matters worse, She have a kid out of wedlock. Though the father of the baby and her are not in good terms.

I hhave told her to stop making calls with her ex, but she seems sturbon.

She’s ready for me to Change her sim card but I want her to use her sanity and end things with her ex in a boldly manner rather than hiding under the guise of changing sim. I have registered a new sim, but It’s still with me, I have not given her.

Am confused, I need you guys advices for way forward.

No think insult, coz I gaht over dose.

Peace…..

