What Will Happen To Tinubu, Wike, Obi, Hookup Girls In 2023 — Prophet Iginla

Prophet Joshua Iginla Reveals God’s mind on Tinubu, Wike, Peter, Others In 2023 Prophecies

Arguably, Prophet Joshua Iginla is an international acclaimed prophet who is gifted in speaking the mind of God.

Iginla who is the shepherd in charge of Champions Royal Assembly, Abuja has rolled out fresh prophetic insights into the year 2023 concerning Nigeria in particular and the world at large.

In this prophetic release he revealed the mind of God concerning the 2023 election in Nigeria especially the political gladiators and other Notable countries across the globe.

Excerpts…

My spirit was worried in December and the Holy spirit took me on a journey in the spirit.

I was in a deep dream and an angel dragged me out in the dream and asked me to look up into the sky and when I did, I saw Information that looks like a moonlight and later look like a rainbow and saw an angel around the circle. I saw a mighty trumpet and I was gripped with a terrible fear.

I saw a hand and knew someone was about to blow the trumpet. The angel spoke to me that the earth needs to cry for mercy because the end is here. The earth will continue to witness unforeseen circumstances that will be mysterious.

My first prophetic word is that the master is preparing to come back and take his own. The Lord will take some away earlier than expected. Its not storm or attack. He will visit the mighty of the mighty. It’s not rapture.

I saw two Generals of the Gospel being taken home this year. It’s not attack.

Globally, the church of God will wax stronger. There shall be revival of the word of truth in churches.

There will be new set of kingdom ministers both males and females across the globe. He will raise unknown ministers whose rising will swallow others.

Politically, God will also raise up nobody’s that will swallow the bigger ones.

For 2023, those of you following me from 2021, 2022 will attest to it that even before the primaries of the political parties, I said Wike is a factor and Tinubu too is a major factor. And you attest to what happened in 2022.

We have to pray not to have unnecessary drag of delay of announcement of the election result.

Don’t misquote me, the ruling party should not be over courageous because I see a fight of two lions amd a tiger especially in the gubernatorial elections of some states. There will be a win and gain here and a lost there.

Concerning the presidential election, I see the most criticised and hated candidate emerging winner under the permissive will of God.

Don’t under estimate the Labour party.

I will mention these states and won’t elaborate but we should just pray along as the election is under way- Kaduna state, Benue State, Plateau state, Enugu state, Abia State, Cross River and Oyo State. As the election goes, the parties holding those states should be prepared and not be over confident so that we won’t have surprises.

States like Rivers, Lagos, i see those sitting on the seat retaining the seats.

After the election we have to pray that Nigeria will not experience battles and tensions. We should pray that the outcome of the elections should go down well with the players and the aggrieved ones should address it legitimately.

Let’s pray against fire Outbreaks in major markets in Nigeria.

Peter Obi must work hard on his security as a person before and during the election.

2023 will be a turning point for Nigeria after the election. Contrary to the prophecies being giving, Nigeria will gradually bounce back irrespective of the tensions that will come during and after the elections.

The new government that will come in will take drastic measures that will create tensions but it will lead to sustainable economic growth that will shock us.

There will be great exposure of secret that this current government which even Mr President might not know that his appointees have perpetrated. Its going to be a mystery.

The CBN Governor should pray well because I see hard times are coming ahead of him.

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be released but he has to pray for his health. He has to pray even after his release…indeed the spirit is willing but the flesh is weak. He must fight to stay alive and think about his health. He still has a purpose to fulfil.

The voice of the Igbo man will be heard sometime, somehow on God’s own calendar some day.

The APC presidential candidate will suggest sensitive betrayal. Its going to be a tough one but it won’t change anything.

Overconfidence is dangerous at times. God uses the foolish things of this world to confound the wisdom of the wise. Peter Obi is a man with a mysterious destiny but a prophet is without honour except in his own kindred. Mighty betrayal will come form quarters he least expected.

2023 is a year of mystery. Those you despise might be your helpers and those you are embracing might be the ones to betray you.

Governor Wike’s political destiny is not yet over. He will play a major political role in the destiny of this country. I am not saying this for enticement but the star is on his head somehow. He should watch over his health too and avoid being poisoned. Like I said, Wike is a factor…

Even after election, the winners should pray to enjoy their health and not be travelling constantly abroad for medical attention.

There is a spiritual curse on the seat of power of this country. There is a force that made men who have something tangible to do for this country to enter there and find it difficult to do anything.

Most African countries should pray against attacks on their democracy.

I see military interventions in most African counties between now and 2028. We should pray that our democracy should not be truncated.

More scandals will rock some pastors. Some will be self-inflicted and some manipulated by the enemies.

Between 2023 to 2026 another kind of epidemic will surface but it won’t last. It will shake the system because they are signs of the end time.

There is a sensitive king in this country that needs prayers.

Let’s pray that the days of bomb blast won’t come back mist especially after the elections.

The G5 governors expecially those of them still contesting should pray well to pull through in their bid to serve this country politically . I am particular about one of them. Sadly, their will be a crack among the G5. They will fall apart and it will be due to external forces.

The political party this G5 will support will make a difference, don’t undermine it.

The president of Russia, Putin should pray concerning his health. I see a strong attack coming so that he won’t be a vegetable while still on the throne.

There will be relative peace between Russia and Ukraine this year. So many things will come to play this year and Ukraine will find back her life.

The Vatican, the Catholic should continue to pray for this great ministry. There is still another kind of attack of their sensitive leaders between 2023 and 2024.

South Africa- The 2024 election will be serious and tough. The person there will narrowly escape…Julius Malema will become the president one day because the hand of God is upon him.

There will be revival back in South African church and fesh fire will rekindle the glory. The load shedding will get worse but God’s hand is upon the country.

Zimbabwe- The gospel fire will be massive. The current president will go to the polls and sustain his seats. But we pray for the economy to grow stronger under his watch.

Zambia- the president will continue to deliver his electoral promises, the economy will wax stronger but there are some mysterious enemies in the system who will want to thwart his plans. God will expose them to him. Please don’t forget those who Labour for you before you attain the seat of power.

South Sudan- it will wax stronger this year but their will be more battles on the economy but the Lord will sustain the country.

Like I said last years the president should continue to pray for his health so that people won’t be fighting over his seats even while he is still alive.

Kenya- The president of Kenya will deliver his electoral promises gradually but he should pray against civil unrest that can do alot of harm to his current gains and plans for the country. He must be prayerful and sensitive he won’t be poisoned and that he might finished well.

UK- the new prime minister should pray too to finish his tenure. I see another shaking. UK should pray against senseless killing.

Gabon- the president should be prayerful. God is the giver of life and will keep him in good health.

Let’s pray for the month of July, August till October of this year for the country of Gabon.

Like I said between 2023-2027 in Nigeria many political cabals, strong men who are holding down this country will be called home. Some will be very sick, some will lose interest in politics,, others will retire or give way to others. It will be battle between their lives and politics. I see a political revolution with a new breed of leaders that will rise up but the shift like I said we should watch out in 2031.

A new government will remove subsidy. Things will go high but at the same time things will finally fall In place .

The next government is coming under the permissive will of God. Like others say, its a David but God told me its a Saul preparing a way for David.

Young ladies should be careful of hookups because there will be high rise of ritual killings this year.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related