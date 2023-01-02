What’s The Highest Speed You Did Or Experienced While Travelling?

Mine was the day I boarded a bus from Lagos to Owerri. I sat at the front seat number two ( the VIP position) at a point when we approached Benni bypass, this driver started doing 165km/hr.

My uncle once told me that anything above 125 km/hr is death sentence.

I had to point the speedometer for the driver to see, and he was laughed it off and told me to forget that thing.

Another experience was when talking a car to Lagos from Owerri.

The driver I paid to drive me was experienced. We arrived that same Benin, and this guy did 210 km/h, it was like the fuel was zapping and the exhaust sound was light.

Dem no born any other car make e pass us, but I was surprised to see a man in his Hyundai passed us.

I guess that one was doing about 240 km/h.

I had to tell him to reduce and not cross 120km/h and above.

Share your experience and advise to people who would want to do that one day.

I advise drivers to lower their speed. Speed kills.

The first one happened in 2016, while my second experience was in 2019.

