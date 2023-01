Please Nairalanders,,matured ones

Which country can I get the visa easily and the transport cheaper and less competitive with 1.5 million Naira

Even though I have about 5 million Naira in my account,, someone has decided to help me

Please I don’t want to make mistakes in this?

Which country can I go to??

