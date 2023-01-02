Which Should She Choose?

My Sister is in a conundrum. She got an offer in lagos for 300k gross and I know net pay will make it lower.

She’s never been to lagos or have any one close to the Island where the job is located but it offers excellent career growth.

Her current job in the North is stress free but has no growth internally.

She’s thinking of turning down lagos because I believe I’d struggle to get acquainted with the city, traffic and accommodation issues.

Anyone who also had this experience and did it pay off moving to lagos?

Note that she can get more opportunities if I keep improving myself.

