Which Would You Go For – A Club Or The Company?

Happy New Year to You QM,

I have a challenge, I am 35yrs old, graduate, married with a less than a year old child. I have been out of job since December 2021 and it’s been extremely tough however, I have been doing menial job from clearing bush, conductor, clearing soak away, painting just to survive

I got a two job offer

Offer A

A club manager with 1.4m its located in Surulere (offer letter has been sent, but a clause in the letter states that it can be terminated “at will” plus flexible working schedule.

Offer B

A manager position with the same pay but I inform them I can do 1.8m, it’s located in Ikeja. It’s a tech company working days Mondays – Fridays (No offer letter issued yet, but it will come)

At this junction, which should I choose because working in a club is not something that can advance my career factoring in the fact that the age I am currently is more like the peak age in Nigeria Labour market.

Thank you as I await your response.

