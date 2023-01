Its no longer new that we, especially girls always tag all fair guys as handsome or lightskinned girls as beautiful.

I just dont know the reason why.

Whenever they want to refer to a fair guy, they will use THAT HANDSOME DUDE.

Does it mean that all lightskinned guys are handsome?

One of my guy’s girlfriend left him for a fair guy.

That my guy is now using bleaching cream.

Lol.

Pls i need answers.

Why do girls, especially nigerian girls like fair guys too much?

