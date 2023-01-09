Why Do Some Men Prefer Helping Women Instead Of Their Fellow Men?

I just got thinking right now, why some men are ready to offer assistance to women rather than their fellow men, even those men might be in real need of assistance.

For instance something happened as of recent, not to me though but my senior colleague at work.

There is this “baba alaye honourable”, a married man that always visits this my co worker, and he is somewhat loaded, he owns some trucks and some other businesses. Whenever he visits this my colleague, he only comes because of one thing: women, and they are somehow plenty for my area. I mean housewives and single mothers, the man never do single ladies, and he always give them load of cash to support their small businesses, sometimes 50k upwards, even in the presence of this colleague of mine who he never deem fit to help financially except to take him to “buka” and buy food and drink for him. Even though he always promise my colleague that he will help him somehow, but nothing to show.

It is what happened recently that got me thinking, there is this woman beside us, she sells beer and other thing in her shop, ehe started recently and this is the first time this “honourable” will see her, but this woman, a housewife got all the package, and they got talking, this woman have no phone, the “honourable” bought her one new Samsung Galaxy phone and gave her some cash and provisions (even though the woman gave me some of the provisions ), but this my colleague never get anything from the “honourable” except food and drink.

And this got me thinking, why some men always ignore fellow men in need of help and help women.

I am not here to bash anybody or any gender, the thing just dey baffle me.

