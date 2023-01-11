Why Do Some Successful Businesses Fold Up After The Demise Of The CEO?

Take a look at this

Mr Joe has been running a successful business in millions of dollars for decades with hundreds of employees working for him.

Surprisingly at his death, the business ceased to continue.

Why do you think this happened?

Share your thoughts

A case study of MKO Abiola

(He set up Abiola Farms, Abiola Bookshops, Radio Communications Nigeria, Wonder Bakeries, Concord Press, Concord Airlines, Summit Oil International Ltd, Africa Ocean Lines, Habib Bank, Decca W.A. Ltd, and Abiola football club)

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related