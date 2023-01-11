Why Is Sowore Not Getting The Kind Of Favour & Fame Peter Obi Is Getting? (Pics)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

I am voting for Sowore but I wonder why Nigerians are not looking at him with the same vein they look at Peter Obi.

Someone like Sowore is going to clean this country, why can’t we give him a chance?

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: