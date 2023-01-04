‘Why Peter Obi Of Labour Party Will Not Win The Presidential Election’ – Ortintin

Just as you can’t expect a baby born today to start walking, never expect a party that came into limelight yesterday to win today.

From the natural point of view everything takes time. You shouldn’t expect someone that joined an unknown Party barely 7 months ago to win those that took years to build their structures. Infact if Labour party should win, it won’t only be an upset but it should be recorded as 9th wonder of the world.

Even APC couldn’t defeat PDP in their first few trials, they had to combine various parties in a “Voltronic” form in order to defeat the then reigning party.

From the statistical point of view, Labour Party has strong hold in only few states compared to PDP and APC. Even in their few strong hold states, APC and PDP will still win them not to talk of Northern part which is a key determinant of Nigeria’s presidential election.

In short I don’t see Peter Obi winning or getting up to half the votes of APC or PDP. He should keep up the good work and come back in 4 years time; hopefully Labour Party would have gained more grounds by then.

After all being said, No one can deny the fact that Peter Obi has made a big statement by giving life to a third strong party in Nigeria and I hope Labour Party will proof themselves in years to come.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related