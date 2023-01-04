‘Why Should Obasanjo Be Envious Of Tinubu?’ (Pictured)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

One of the claims made by Tinubu men is that Obasanjo is envious of Tinubu.

But the question is why should Obasanjo envy Tinubu after achieving all these?

And remember he is also a retired military general.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: