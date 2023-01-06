Why Tinubu Has Refused To Release Funds For APC Campaign Directorates – Bwala

Dr. Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is being hunted by the ghost of distrust which explains why the party is currently in a state of directionlessness.

Speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Bwala a legal expert said there is no way Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate will win the February 25 2023 presidential election as Nigerians can’t wait to remove the party with their votes.

He said “APC is haunted by the ghost of distrust in their camp. That is why it took them almost eternity to launch their campaign because of the distrust among them. There is lack of cohesion and trust between the Asiwaju (Tinubu) campaign, the party and the governors and it is in the public domain. Even when they launched the campaign, they continued in that distrust. That is why Asiwaju refused to release the funds that was requested by the various Directorates in their campaign”

“They are losing followership and support base particularly in the North-West. Look at their recent campaign and rallies where the very crowd they gathered were chanting ‘Atiku! Atiku! If they ask the crowd who they want as president in 2023, the people will shout ‘Sai Atiku! So, they continue to have the mistrust that the governors in the North-West are probably not working for them or not working enough for them which was the reason why they are losing grounds. The ghost of distrust is really haunting them”.

“Even when they called the PDP G-5 for their meeting in London, it ended in a stalemate because of the ghost of mistrust haunting them. There is no way in hell APC can sell itself to Nigerians, at least not for now and in the near future”.

Giving reasons why Nigerians won’t return the APC to power, Bwala said the last seven and half years has been the worst moments in the history of the country with the highest number of deaths recorded.

He said the APC government under President Muhammadu Buhari has failed in its responsibility to protect the lives of Nigerians as insecurity is ravaging all parts of the country.

“Everyone in Nigeria can testify that the past seven years has been the greatest and the worst moments of Nigeria’s history. We witness the highest number of deaths recorded, insurgency and insecurity in every parts of Nigeria”.

“The economy has nosedived to the point that even the NNPC that generates revenue from crude oil cannot remit profit to the government anymore. The government has even extended its tax net everywhere just to generate funds. They tax deposit, withdrawal and even tax fixed deposits by individuals. This is how confused the APC government are”.

“Look at the issue of anti-corruption which the government claim it is fighting and winning. A Central Bank governor of their party was alleged to have owned nine bags of trillions of naira. This is without prejudice to the Accountant-General of the Federation who was charged with corruption of N109bn and remitted N30bn to the federal government. There has never been a time in the history of Nigeria that we have gone this low”.

“So, nobody in his right senses will look at what APC has done in the last seven years and want to return them to power again in 2023. So, in a bid to do a patch-up, they are now resorting to threatening the lives of the opposition in various states in Nigeria. The opposition are not allowed to do rallies. It is either they deny them the venue for rallies and give them somewhere else or they impose huge sums on you to be given permission for rallies. The president has done well by cautioning the security forces not to take sides”.

“In Borno, where I come from, they paid okada riders and keke NAPEP (tricycle) owners not to come out and kept them out of town so as not to welcome Atiku but they failed as the people trooped out to receive him. They instigated violence and compromised the Commissioner of Police who said there was no violence even in the face of obvious videos on social media. It took the IGP to override him. So, if you look at their campaign at the moment, they are so disillusioned and are moving about without direction”.



https://independent.ng/apc-is-being-haunted-by-ghost-of-distrust-bwala/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related