Wife Tells Husband He’s Not Their Kids’ Real Dad; Saves Boyfriend As ‘Pastor’s Wife’

By Obio Monday

A popular Akwa Ibom live band entertainer, Soundcraft D Ritualist has been left heartbroken after his wife revealed to him in the presence of his children that he is not their biological father, GRASSROOT REPORTERS reports.

Taking to his Facebook page on Thursday, he said his wife saved one of her boyfriends’ number as ‘Pastor’s Wife’. He also shared screenshots of his wife’s conversation with her boyfriend, whom Truecaller identified as Godspower Abighe.

He wrote:

“Woow Just to come to realized that I’m not the biological father of this kids.. Mandu The Nsit Atai woman said this to my face this morning infront of my kids that I’m not their biological father that she’s taking them to their real father. Neighbors around were so shocked to hear her vomit such words.

“ME:- so all this while I have been suffering in vain chai. F-GENDER

“Normally I wouldn’t have bring this here but I’m doing this publicly based on my popularity because if you see this kids suffering tomorrow, nobody should blame me because I know she can’t take the responsibilities I was taking. Only their school fees is N202k (I have backed off)

“Fear NSIT ATAI WOMEN”

In another post, he wrote:

“Not even my death mother that will tell me to bring down that post.

“So it either you avoid the post or read and pass afteral she said it infront of those kids and the kids were shocked with tears when they heard her said I’m not their father.

“Read the screenshot shots below before telling me to take this down

“NSIT ATAI WOMAN saving man’s contact as pastor’s wife which I do take her phone to her to answer whenever the number calls thinking is pastor’s wife. I am off from this blue app.

“DNA test result will be posted here since she said I’m not the biological father of those kids”

The entertainer also shared another post, saying that he was depressed.

“DEPRESSED

What a wasted years,Vanity upon vanity”

Source: https://www.grassrootreportersng.com/2023/01/akwa-ibom-entertainer-in-tears-as-wife-tells-him-hes-not-the-biological-father-of-his-kids-saves-boyfriends-number-as-pastors-wife.html?amp=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related