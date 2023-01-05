Wike Dances As G5 Governors Arrive Oyo For Makinde’s Campaign

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The five aggrieved governors of the People’s Democratic Party also known as G5 have arrived at the ancient Mapo hall in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to flag off the re-election campaign of one of their members, Seyi Makinde.

Other members of the G5 led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers State are Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; Benue State, Samuel Ortom and Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The G5 arrived at the venue of the campaign flag-off at exactly 1 pm.



