Wike Drowning, His Ambition Impeding PDP Candidates In Rivers — APC

RIVERS state All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Korka-Waadah, has said Governor Nyesom Wike’s ambition is getting in the way of those running for Senate, Assembly, Reps, who must be regretting drowning with him for joining his petty war to fight anyone who doesn’t align with his overbearing desperation to have his way all the time.

He said Gov Wike must be hallucinating when he perceived the APC as dead and existing only in carcasses in the state.

The Rivers state governor had during Tuesday’s flag-off of a road project in Rumuolumene, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, written off APC in the state, saying the party’s “soul and strength have departed”, leaving a carcass without electoral support on the coming polls.

Responding to the governor’s comment, Korka-Waadah, Canada based Political Management consultant and prominent diaspora voice of Rivers APC, said Wike has overreached himself in unguarded utterances that have begun to drown him and his political career along with associates.

The APC chieftain said, “It’s preposterous for Wike to make such a statement about a party (APC) he has lobbied for the last couple of months to join or support. A governor who decides not to support Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of his party, PDP, before even thinking about it.

“It’s unfortunate his ambition is getting in the way of a second term for one of the governors and those running for Senate who must be regretting drowning with him for joining his petty war to fight anyone who doesn’t align with his overbearing desperation to have his way all the time.

“That speaks to who he is as a person, ruining the ambition of a handful of his friends. Wike only just realised he has overreached himself. He knows the end has come for PDP in Rivers. He knows his governorship candidate is going nowhere.

“Most of all, he knows the APC with Tonye Cole is the real nemesis that will sweep his PDP out of Government House, Port Harcourt. And having failed to use the courts to stop APC through the backdoor this time around, trying to demean the strength of our great party won’t work one bit. APC is taking Rivers to come May 29.

“Seeing the misfortune that may dig his steps and that of his co-travellers if they choose any other candidate to support, Wike, without admitting it, regrets his decision to pull four other governors from supporting Atiku.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2023/01/wike-drowning-his-ambition-impeding-pdp-candidates-in-rivers-apc/amp/

