Wike Mocks Atiku Over Obasanjo’s Endorsement Of Obi

Governor Nyesom Wike has mocked Atiku Abubakar over former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

Atiku was vice president during the Obasanjo administration between 1999-2007. But on Sunday, the former Nigerian president recommended Obi for the country’s number one seat next year, a move the Rivers State Governor said means “there is something fundamentally wrong”.

“I was praying that Obasanjo should not say anything. When I saw the letter last night, I was touched. If your principal cannot recommend you, then there is something fundamentally wrong,” Wike said on Monday at the flag-off of the construction of Akpabu-Odido Road in Emohua and Ahoada West local government areas.

https://www.channelstv.com/2023/01/02/wike-mocks-atiku-over-obasanjos-endorsement-of-obi-for-president/

