This guy has been all about virginity and virginity since we start talking. This is a guy that might’ve had uncountable sex with all sort of women in America o. Now he comes and he said he love his wife a Virgin. I only ever had about two sexual experience with men . Never seen a grown man obsessed about virginity like that

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related