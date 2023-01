Tattoo looks like an undeniable sign of worldliness and not paying heed to God’s words. The bible says in Leviticus 19:28, “You shall not make any cuts on your body for the dead or tattoo yourselves: I am the Lord.”

What do you say?

Don’t insult me I am only showing you Bible.

