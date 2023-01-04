Withdrawal Of Ex-Minister’s Traditional Title Triggers Resignations (Photos)

A follow-up to: Ex-Minister Loses Traditional Title For ‘Disrespecting’ Bauchi Governor

(The Bauchi Emirate Council has stripped a former Minister of Special Duties, Bello Kirfi, of his traditional title of “Wazirin Bauchi” and removed him from being a Council Member for the second time in five years.)

LETTER OF RESIGNATION

Your Excellency, I wish to humbly tender my resignation as a member, Bauchi State Executive Council, and Hon Commissioner Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs Development, Bauchi State with immediate effect.

I wish to thank His Excellency the Executive Governor for giving me the opportunity to serve my State under your Administration.

Hajia Saadatu Bello Kirfi

Commissioner, Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs Development

LETTER OF RESIGNATION

It is with immense gratitude to the Almighty Allah (SWT) and deep appreciation to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON (Kauran Bauchi) that I wish to tender my resignation as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Local Government Affairs with effect from Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

On behalf of myself, family members, friends, supporters and well-wishers, I wish to register my personal appreciation to His Excellency, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for finding me worthy of appointment to the position of SSA on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. It is a great honour done to me.

Thank you sir.

Harsanu Yunusa Guyaba

Senior Special Assistant on Local Government Affairs

Bauchi State.

**Hajia Saadatu Kirfi is a daughter to the “Wazirin Bauchi”.

