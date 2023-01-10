Woman Creates A Scene In A Bank After N600k In Her Account Disappeared (Photo)

A Woman created a scene in the reception hall of a bank after the money in her account disappeared.

The Woman said she had been saving the money in her house and robbers never stole from her. But when she decided to deposit the money in the bank, she was robbed of her life savings.

In a Video shared online, the woman is seen prancing around the hall, crying for her money.



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CnOeyyAB-yr/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=5c236a5f-9d51-4caf-9de1-b54872433fb3&ig_mid=8393DE80-6A98-4B51-852B-EC2802EE6DDD

