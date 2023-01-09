Woman Dies After Falling Off Husband’s Motorcycle On The Way To Church In Ogun

A woman has been killed in an accident at the Obantoko end of the Abeokuta-Ibadan Road, Ogun State.

Her husband and son reportedly suffered varying degrees of injury in the accident, which occurred on Sunday.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the accident happened when the motorcycle they were riding to church swerved to avoid a head-on collision with another motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction.

Our correspondent learnt that the deceased fell and hit her head on the tarred road.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident.

Akinbiyi said as soon as the other motorcyclist saw what happened, he fled the scene.

He noted that the accident happened around 9.10am, opposite the Mobil Petrol Station, Obantoko.

According to him, the incident caused gridlock along the axis.

Akinbiyi said, “According to an eyewitness, the crash happened when the motorcycle conveying the dead woman, her husband (rider) and child, were making their way towards Fajol inbound Obantoko, for a church service.

“In an attempt to avoid a head-on collision with another motorcyclist from the opposite direction, the husband swerved, and the dead woman, due to shock and not being well balanced in her sitting position, more so there were three pillion riders on the motorcycle, fell on her side and died instantly. The family took her corpse away for burial at Osiele axis.”

TRACE, while commiserating with the deceased’s family, warned motorcyclists to be careful and avoid speeding.

Source: https://punchng.com/ogun-woman-killed-in-okada-crash-family-injured/

