Woman Dies After Gynaecologist Mistakenly Cuts Her Intestines During Childbirth (Photo)

A doctor at CBD Specialist Hospital and Maternity in Zimbabwe has been accused of causing the death of woman following an alleged mistake during a surgical process.

Dr Felix Simango is accused of mistakenly cutting the intestines of late Kudzai Gweme who was giving birth through a C-section at the hospital he works at.

34-year-old Kudzai was buried on Unity Day in Domboshava. Local publications reported that second operation carried out after her tummy swelled,n showed that Dr Simango had mistakenly cut part of her intestines.

It was gathered that Kudzai was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for further management where she died before a third operation.

Kudzai’s husband, David Mverechena, told H-Metro that one of his relatives, Jacob Ngarivhume attacked Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals over his wife’s death without getting the full information.

Mverechena said;

“I am failing to find peace following the death of my wife due to negligence by Dr Simango.

“I was with him together with another doctor when they did a second operation to find the cause of the infection that was causing her tummy to swell.

“They discovered that part of the intestines had been cut, and Dr Simango apologised.

“We were referred to Parirenyatwa for further management, and my wife died before a third operation.

“We do not blame either CBD Specialist Hospital or Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, but Dr Simango for failing to discharge his duties.”

Reacting to the allegation, Dr Simango said;

“I am aware of the late Kudzai Gweme incident, but honestly, I am not in a position to comment since the matter is too sensitive and for professional reasons.”

However, Ngarivhume had claimed his relative died due to negligence by Parirenyatwa Hospital. He said;

“I have been helping my sister look after her daughter and she died after going through a C-section operation to deliver her third baby at Pari.

“The doctors made a mistake and cut her intestines. She then developed an infection. They took her for a second operation to correct the error, this didn’t work.

“A third procedure was planned to clean her up, but sadly she suffered a cardiac arrest and died.”

In a statement, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, denied the allegations stating that the operation was done at a private hospital and the patient was only referred to them for further management.

The hospital said;

“We would like to put the record straight that this patient was not operated on at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, but at one of the private health care facilities.”



