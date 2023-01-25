Woman Divorces Her Husband & Marries Her Daughter’s Suitor In Kano

A drama played out in Rano Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State after a woman, Malama Khadija, dissolved her own marriage and married her daughter’s suitor.

The incident happened after the daughter, Aisha, rejected her suitor, with the mother saying it was not prohibited in Islam.

Earlier, the woman’s relatives told Freedom Radio that they were accusing the Hisbah Commandant of Rano LGA of marrying off their daughter without their consent and that they didn’t even know where she was.

But speaking to Freedom Radio also, Malama Khadija said she was healthy and hearty and that she was living happily with her new husband.

She explained that after realising that her daughter decided not to marry the man, she felt that both of them should not lose him and so she decided to contact his family, adding that she was as beautiful as her daughter.

She said, “I didn’t do it with ignorance. I contacted clerics and they said it is not prohibited. When I contacted him, he agreed, but my parents and relatives refused to do the marriage rites. That was why I decided to go to Hisbah and we are happily married now.”

Malama Khadija’s uncle, Abdullahi Musa Rano, said they refused to allow her to marry the man because she deliberately dissolved her first marriage in order to marry her daughter’s suitor who was not qualified to be her husband.

He explained that, “She mounted pressure on her husband to divorce her just to marry the man. We can’t do this shameful thing in our family which was why we refused to join them in marriage. We are not happy with what Hisbah did and we are reporting to bring out our daughter. We want the general commandant and the state government to look into the matter.”

When contacted, the Hisbah Commandant, Ustaz Nura Rano, said only the state command of the board had the right to speak on the issue.

Contacted, the state’s General Commandant of Hisbah, Sheikh Harun Ibn-Sina, promised to investigate the matter.



https://dailytrust.com/woman-quits-marriage-marries-daughters-boyfriend-in-kano/

