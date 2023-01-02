Woman Left In Pain As ‘Horns’ Start Growing Out Of Her Head – (Photos)

A woman in India is asking for help after growing horn-like features on her head that have left her in ‘unbearable pain’.

Mimiya Bai says doctors are ‘puzzled’ with her condition, which began three years ago.

Now aged 60, Bai is waiting for treatment and is in consultation with senior doctors even though her illness has been described as ‘beyond their understanding’.

Indian doctor Abhishek Jain believes Mimiya’s disease is known as a siliceous horn.

It can start anywhere on the body and is curable and treatable through surgery, he says.

Mimiya says people did not believe her when she first told them about her ‘horns’ and were ‘surprised’ when they saw her.

Speaking to New Indian, she said ‘no one knows the physical and mental pain’ she has faced.

‘For the last three years, I have been very upset’, she said. ‘I have pleaded with everyone, but no one listens to me.

‘I am suffering from pain. I hope to God to get rid of this disease and also to get rid of this helpless suffering.’

Mimiya cannot be treated at district and small hospitals, so is awaiting treatment at larger hospitals in the country.

Her relatives have also been left ‘upset’ with the situation.

‘The doctors here have advised us to visit top specialists in the city, but we are unable to do it because of financial compulsions’, they said



