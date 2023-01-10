Woman Set Ablaze By Her Jealous Co-Wife Dies In Owerri (Graphic Pix)

Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze By Her ‘Jealous’ Co-Wife Dies In Owerri (Graphic Photo)

A woman identified as Uche has died following burn injuries after she was allegedly set on fire by her co-wife in Imo State, IGBERETV reports.

The deceased’s sister, Nwanneka Ifurunna, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Saturday, January 7, 2023, said the incident happened in Owerri. She wrote;

“This was my beloved Sis Uchee pics, she was set ablaze by her co-wife over nothing other than jealousy. Dear sis just like u said in ur last word “see you in God’s kingdom,He will call and my sis will answer,May resurrection hope promised by our loving father Jehovah continue to console all of us

“The third pic is the wicked woman who set my sis on fire,pls she has been declared wanted by Police,anybody with useful information on her whereabout should contact any near by police station.”



Suspect

